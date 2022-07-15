Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding for the weekend

Johannesburg - Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm to midnight from Saturday and for the rest of the weekend. The country is also expected to remain on Stage 2 blackouts next week.

South Africans have been gripped by fierce Stage 3 and 4 load shedding blackouts this week after the power utility reported of inactive units at Arnot, Camden and Kusile power stations. The units tripped or were taken offline for repairs on Monday. South Africans have been gripped by prolonged load shedding for weeks, reaching a doomed high of Stage 6, when thousands of Eskom workers downed tools this month during a wildcat strike, demanding higher wages.

The strike eventually ended when the power utility and unions in the energy sector signed a 7% wage increase, which would cost the utility over R1bn - money it admitted it did not have. Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said they were anticipating Stage 2 load shedding next week. He said any changes to the load shedding would be communicated by the power utility ahead of implementation.

