Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said there was currently 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Johannesburg – Eskom announced on Monday that it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Monday until at least Thursday evening, due to a shortage in generation capacity.

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained, with an elevated risk of load shedding in the coming weeks,” he said.

South Africans have been urged to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am and 9am in the mornings and 4pm and 10pm in the evenings by switching off all non-essential items and reducing their use of electricity in order to help limit the impact of shortages.

The power utility has also said that they would closely monitor the system and would communicate any changes, if necessary.