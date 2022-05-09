Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Monday

Pretoria - Eskom announced on Monday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm to 10pm. The power utility said the power system is severely constrained.

Story continues below Advertisment

Eskom said a generation units had failed at Kriel, Grootvlei and Majuba power stations on Monday afternoon. “This added to the severe constraints caused by delays in returning generation units that were expected this afternoon. As previously communicated, the capacity constraints are expected to persist during the evening peaks for the remainder of the week. “At the same time, a unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power stations returned to service. This, however, is not enough to stave off the implementation of loadshedding during the evening peak tonight,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha on Monday afternoon.

He added that the return to service of generation units at Kusile, Matimba and Lethabo power stations, as well as two units each at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations had been delayed, increasing the evening peak constraints. “The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to a constrained system, particularly during the morning and evening peaks, throughout the winter. “We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We currently have 3 049MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 943MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. “We remind the public that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes to the power system,” he said. In a statement on Monday morning, Eskom had warned that the power system has recovered sufficiently to fully meet the demand during the day, but load shedding could be required at short notice during the evening peaks, should there be further breakdowns in currently available capacity.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Eskom expects to return a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations to service before the evening peak. “Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load shedding at short notice,” Eskom had earlier said. IOL