Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom warned on Monday it was likely to effect more of the planned rolling power blackouts it has implemented over the past week to ease pressure on the national electricity grid. "With a number of power generating units still out of service due to breakdowns, the prognosis for today is that Eskom will be forced to implement stage 2 load shedding from 09:00 to 22:00 again," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said via his Twitter account.

Stage 2 load shedding refers to the process of deliberately reducing the national load by up to 2 000 MW through powercuts to avoid tripping the whole system due to too much demand and too little supply.

Since late last week, South Africans have been forced to contend with daily load shedding as the power utility battles to meet demand.

African News Agency (ANA)