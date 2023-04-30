Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday

Joburg - Eskom will be implementing stage 3 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, thereafter various stages of load shedding will be implemented until Wednesday. Eskom Crisis Communication Manager Menzi Mngomezulu said: “A generation unit each at Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service over the past 24 hours and in that same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Lethabo power stations were taken off-line for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Arnot, Duvha, Kriel and Lethabo power stations contributed to the current capacity constraints.” The breakdowns are currently at 17 702MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 702MW. “The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Mngomezulu.