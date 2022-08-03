Eskom ramps up load shedding pain to Stage 4 on Thursday

Johannesburg - Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm to midnight on Thursday, while Stage 2 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm. The power utility said it anticipated Stage 2 load shedding again on Friday from 5am to midnight and this could potentially continue throughout the weekend.

Eskom blamed the load shedding on an ongoing shortage of generational capacity due to system breakdowns, along with the high use of electricity. It said it was implementing load shedding to allow for the emergency generation reserves to recover. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility currently had 2 931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 040MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

“While the return of Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is anticipated for Friday night, should there be further delays, or other unit breakdowns, load shedding might have to be extended into the weekend. Eskom will promptly communicate any further significant changes. “The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned breakdowns of a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo, Majuba, Medupi and two units at Hendrina power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” said Mantshantsha. IOL