Cape Town - Power utility Eskom said it will not implement load shedding on Wednesday.
"Emergency reserves are at adequate levels. Additional generating units are expected to return to service later today," said Eskom in a statement released on Tuesday.
"The generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable and, the possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system. We will continue to provide regular updates."
According to Eskom, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 787MW as at 16:15 on Tuesday while unplanned maintenance is 4 737MW.
Economist Dawie Roodt said he expected troubled Eskom to “certainly be one of the things” to feature in the Budget speech.