Eskom says no load shedding expected on Wednesday









South Africans are still going be in the dark, while Eskom tries to fix the power station problems. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Power utility Eskom said it will not implement load shedding on Wednesday. "Emergency reserves are at adequate levels. Additional generating units are expected to return to service later today," said Eskom in a statement released on Tuesday. "The generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable and, the possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system. We will continue to provide regular updates." According to Eskom, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 787MW as at 16:15 on Tuesday while unplanned maintenance is 4 737MW. Economist Dawie Roodt said he expected troubled Eskom to “certainly be one of the things” to feature in the Budget speech.

“But we won’t get a full answer, maybe a part answer. Eskom needs a lot of money, but we don’t know where the money will come from,” Roodt said.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to deliver his Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The struggling power utility has once again urged citizens to use electricity sparingly and reminded customers that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announced that Eskom’s capacity will be increased through renewable energy, natural gas, hydro-power, battery storage and coal.

“We will initiate the procurement of emergency power from projects that can deliver electricity into the grid within three to 12 months from approval," said the President in his SONA in the National Assembly.