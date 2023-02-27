Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced that spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha will be leaving at the end of his three-year fixed-term contract at the end of February. Mantshantsha joined Eskom on a fixed-term contract three years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mantshantsha’s departure comes just days after Eskom recently parted ways with CEO Andre de Ruyter, who was sent packing a month ahead of schedule after he gave an explosive interview, wherein he accused undisclosed ministers of benefiting from corruption at Eskom, among other claims. Eskom interim group chief executive Calib Cassim, who was appointed last week, said Mantshantsha had agreed to join Eskom as spokesperson to lead the media desk during a difficult period in which the organisation needed to restore trust and credibility in its dealings with the public and stakeholders. “Over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on Eskom’s real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased load shedding.

“This has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments. “Sikonathi has been the catalyst in Eskom improving transparency and frequency of information sharing, dealing with several difficult media engagements during his tenure,” Cassim said. Cassim also said Eskom was grateful for his contribution to the organisation, and wished him well during his next journey.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the interim, Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom group spokesperson with immediate effect while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson is under way. “Mokwena is currently the senior manager for retail centre of excellence and has been in the employ of Eskom for 21 years.” “Among others, Mokwena has served as the Gauteng customer services senior manager and Gauteng distribution spokesperson dealing with challenging issues such as Soweto debt,” Cassim said.

Story continues below Advertisement