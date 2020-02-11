File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom said it has stopped load shedding at 21:00 on Tuesday until 09:00 on Wednesday. However, there is a high probability that Stage 1 load shedding will continue on Wednesday at 9am.

"While the system remains vulnerable, several units have successfully returned today as planned and good progress has been made in replenishing emergency reserves. Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 521MW as at 16:30 this afternoon," said Eskom in a statement released on Tuesday.

Eskom also reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased loadshedding over the next 18 months, as it is conducting "critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health".

The struggling power utility has once again urged citizens to electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period.