Eskom suspends load shedding until further notice

According to a statement by Eskom on Thursday, various stages of load shedding between Stages 2 and 4 were going to be implemented over the weekend.

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom has suspended load shedding until further notice due to improved generation capacity and lower demand.

Eskom previously implemented Stage 6 from 4pm on Thursday afternoon, followed by Stage 4 from 5am on Friday morning until 5am on Saturday, while several generating units were out of service.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur.”