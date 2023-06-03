Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Eskom suspends load shedding until further notice

Load shedding has been suspended until further notice due to improved generation capacity and lower demand. Picture: Henk Kruger

Load shedding has been suspended until further notice due to improved generation capacity and lower demand. Picture: Henk Kruger

Published 48m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom has suspended load shedding until further notice due to improved generation capacity and lower demand.

According to a statement by Eskom on Thursday, various stages of load shedding between Stages 2 and 4 were going to be implemented over the weekend.

Eskom previously implemented Stage 6 from 4pm on Thursday afternoon, followed by Stage 4 from 5am on Friday morning until 5am on Saturday, while several generating units were out of service.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur.”

More on this

IOL

Related Topics:

energy industryEskomSouth AfricaLoadsheddingEnergyService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe