Eskom to implement stage-4 and stage-3 load shedding daily until further notice

Johannesburg - Eskom will implement stage-4 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday as the utility’s generation capacity sees a slight improvement following the failure of multiple generating units.
Stage-4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, followed by stage-3 load shedding from 5am until 4pm.
Kendal, Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi power stations were returned to service on Thursday, while a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs.
The delays in returning to service a unit at Kriel and two units at Tutuka contributed greatly to the capacity constraints during the past week.
Eskom has said the pattern of stage-3 and stage-4 load shedding will be repeated daily until further notice amid the slight improvement.
The utility continues to urge South Africans to keep using electricity sparingly and efficiently, to help alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load shedding.
IOL