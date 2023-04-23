Eskom to implement stage-4 and stage-3 load shedding daily until further notice

Johannesburg - Eskom will implement stage-4 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday as the utility’s generation capacity sees a slight improvement following the failure of multiple generating units. Stage-4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, followed by stage-3 load shedding from 5am until 4pm.

Kendal, Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi power stations were returned to service on Thursday, while a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs. The delays in returning to service a unit at Kriel and two units at Tutuka contributed greatly to the capacity constraints during the past week. Eskom has said the pattern of stage-3 and stage-4 load shedding will be repeated daily until further notice amid the slight improvement.