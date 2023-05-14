Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday

Johannesburg – Eskom will be implementing Stage 6 of load shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday followed by Stage 4 between 5am and 4pm on Monday. The power utility is currently rolling out Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm. Stage 4 load shedding from 5am until 4pm and Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm to 5am will be repeated daily until further notice.

According to a statement shared by Eskom, their breakdowns are currently at 18 016MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 987MW. During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Kriel Power Station has returned to service. In the same period, two other generation units at Kriel and a unit at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Capacity constraints are currently caused by the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and two units each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations. However, the teams are working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.