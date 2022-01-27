Eskom urges City of Tshwane to pay R635m debt

Pretoria - Debt burdened Eskom is leaning on the City of Tshwane to settle its outstanding electricity bill of R635 million, which was due to be paid more than a week ago. “The City of Tshwane’s payment patterns have been irregular over the past six months and have contributed negatively to Eskom’s increasing overdue debt, which is in excess of R43.8 billion,” Eskom said on Thursday.

City of Tshwane Municipality in R635 million arrears - Eskom debt pic.twitter.com/rGYkXUNsr5 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 27, 2022 The power utility said that it met with the City's leadership on Tuesday as part of its efforts to recover the outstanding debts. Eskom said the meeting was part of the utility’s efforts to recover the debt owed to it by the City.

“Over the past months, we have engaged the City on these irregular payments and the impact they have on Eskom to keep the lights on,” the power utility said. Eskom said the overdue debt has contributed negatively to the liquidity, financial performance, and sustainability of the organisation, where it has to borrow to meet its financial commitments. “As a utility, we are obliged to operate this business in a sustainable manner, and to consequently take all the appropriate measures to recover money owed to us,” said the cash-strapped power utility.