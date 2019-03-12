File picture: Neill Hall

Johannesburg - State-owned electricity company Eskom said on Tuesday the risk of being forced to implement rolling blackouts remained high although it had so far managed to avoid this due to some generating units returning to service. Eskom has struggled to meet demand and was forced to implement rotational blackouts, or loadshedding, in February to avoid a collapse of the grid under pressure.

"Loadshedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary," it said on Tuesday, urging residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

African News Agency (ANA)