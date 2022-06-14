Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

Johannesburg - Eskom has cautioned the public that the power system is severely constrained and that load shedding may be implemented at short notice on Tuesday evening, should the system break down. Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system will be very constrained for this evening and the next few days. Should there be any further significant breakdowns, load shedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peak of 17:00 – 22:00.”

Eskom also said that the system would be closely monitored and adjustments or changes would be communicated if necessary. “We currently have 3 307MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 844MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Mantshantsha. He added: “Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.”

The public is reminded that load shedding is only implemented as a last resort as an attempt to protect the national grid. South Africans have been urged to use electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings. IOL