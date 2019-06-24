Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni has warned Boksburg residents of a planned eight-hour power cut for Saturday. "Residents in Boksburg are informed of an intermittent electricity supply interruption on 29 June 2019, from 8 am to 4 pm. This power interruption is due to installation of a new additional switchgear at S76 Boksburg Substation," said the City of Ekurhuleni in a terse statement on Monday.

Affected areas include Parkdene and the Boksburg CBD.

"Residents are warned to treat all electrical installations as live at all times. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for any inconvenience caused," said the statement issued by Nhlanhla Cebekhulu, the Divisional Head: Communication and Media Relations, City of Ekurhuleni.

Earlier on Monday Eskom said some Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg residents were plunged into darkness and spent most of their weekend without electricity for a variety of reasons.

Eskom said residents in the Johannesburg north suburbs of Fourways, Douglasdale, Diepsloot and Riverside View experienced an outage due to a cable fault.

The Johannesburg city council said the Forest Town, Parkview and West Cliff suburbs suffered a blackout after a feeder unit that supplies Hopefield substation tripped on Saturday morning.

