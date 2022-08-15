Eskom warns of Stage 2 load shedding tonight

It said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Johannesburg – Power utility Eskom warns it could implement Stage 2 power cuts at short notice from 6pm on Monday night.

As a result, it was warning members of the public that if there were further breakdowns, it would pull the plug and start power cuts between 6pm and midnight.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said there were currently reported breakdowns of generating units at the Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations, plus three units were down at Arnot.

He said there were also delays in the return to service of generating units at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations.