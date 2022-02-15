Eskom worker arrested for allegedly stealing transformer oil and solvent gel

Durban - An Eskom employee has made his first appearance in court after he was allegedly caught with transformer oil and power safety solvent gel, the utility giant revealed on Tuesday. Kath Maitisa, Eskom SHEQS manager in Gauteng, said the employee was caught by Eskom security personnel when trying to exit the utility’s premises in Rosherville, Johannesburg, with three full drums of transformer oil, an empty one, as well as six containers of 5-litre power safety solvent gel, for which he had no full removal permit.

"The police were called and the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. Eskom security personnel discovered the theft upon inspection of the removal permit as part of their access control while the employee was attempting to leave the premises with the alleged stolen property," Maitisa said. She said the permit only authorised the removal of two full drums of the oil and two empty ones, but it contained nothing about the gel. Eskom will also subject the employee to internal disciplinary processes. "We are disappointed that one of our own is implicated in the alleged theft. Eskom remains committed to resource optimisation where we ensure that all material is channelled to its intended use. We will continue to heighten efforts to curb material loss and any criminal acts by anyone, including our employees," Maitisa said.