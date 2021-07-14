Estate agency heads reveal how looting, violence in KZN and Gauteng affect SA’s residential property market

It is too soon to say what the full impact of recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will have on residential property, say property experts. "Generally, it depends on how long it will take to quell the current violence, obviously the longer it takes for the government to bring it under control, the higher the risk to the economy and property," says Samuel Seeff, chairman of Seeff Property

Calling for calm, Tony Clarke, managing director of Rawson Property Group agreed, saying the industry should be able to ride the wave if it is short-lived. However, Clarke believes if any sector will be affected, it will be the first-time home buyer, those aged between 28 to 35 years of age, who have been rising in numbers since low interest rates came into play. He believes there may be a drop in these numbers as this younger cohort weighs up their options of moving abroad or staying in the country.

Both he and Seeff say, despite the uprising, the market continued to move this week with sales recorded in Gauteng, KZN, and throughout the country. Clarke does not believe there will be a collapse in home prices in hotspots, although both say it is a wait-and-see game. Semigration, which has been slowing down the last two years, may see an upswing, particularly to the southern coastal areas such as the Cape, perceived to be safer and better managed, says Clarke.

Seeff added that for the Cape, "we have seen that good governance and relative safety has been a significant advantage in terms of driving wealth not just to Cape Town itself but also to the Garden Route". However, Seeff says "we have not seen an increase in enquiries for Cape property as yet, bear in mind that Cape property is more expensive on a square metre basis compared to other parts of the country, so it is not as easy as simply upping and moving here". Whether the notable influx of semigration buyers from Johannesburg to the KZN North Coast will taper down due to the riots and violence, "we will need to wait to see whether the fallout will be".

Both describe South Africans as "very resilient". "The country has experienced previous periods of unrest, think of the 1980s before the new democracy of 1994 when civil unrest was a huge threat," says Seeff. "We did not know whether we would be selling property again, interest rates soared to over 20%, yet the country bounced back and during the economic boom of 2000 to 2006, house prices rose by an average of 20% annually."