Some of the protesters clash with police, allegedly in support of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have shut down operations at the Durban City Hall. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Ethekwini acting mayor Fawzia Peer on Thursday condemned the harassment of city staff that were eventually forced to vacate council buildings, bringing certain operations of the city to a halt. This after protesters demanding the return of Mayor Zandile Gumede went to numerous city buildings demanding that workers should leave or risk being locked up.

"The behaviour of protesters is deplorable because the city was forced not to render services to its residents because our workers were intimidated," said Peer.

"No matter how serious the grievances may be but this is unacceptable. This anarchy is unnecessary and the issue of our mayor is handled by the leadership of her political organisation and it has pronounced in that regard and that must be respected. It is an insult to our stakeholders who are expecting us to render services at all times."

African News Agency (ANA)