Ethiopians arrested last week for kidnapping linked to another kidnapping incident

Three Ethiopian nationals are on Monday scheduled to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court facing charges of kidnapping on a case which happened in Benoni last year. The trio was arrested last week following the shocking incident where 26 Ethiopians were rescued by police at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg. Several Ethiopian victims who were stark naked fled from the Sandringham house and police have been searching for them.

IOL reported last week that law enforcement agencies in Gauteng had launched a manhunt for the unknown number of allegedly trafficked Ethiopian nationals who fled from captivity at the Sandringham house. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Colonel Philani Nkwalase said after the Sandringham incident, three alleged kidnappers were arrested. “Further investigation revealed that one of the victims, was identified as a victim of a kidnapping case reported in Benoni in November 2024. The suspects allegedly demanded a ransom of R180,000,” said Nkwalase.

Three more victims were interviewed with the assistance of an Ethiopian interpreter and Nkwalase said it was established that they had reportedly came to South Africa willingly. “The interpreter will be aided by three additional interpreters from the Ethiopian Embassy to complete the statement-taking process on Monday,” said Nkwalase. The three arrested Ethiopians are on Monday appearing in court in connection with the Benoni kidnapping case. The three will face additional charges including trafficking in persons, kidnapping, extortion and contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act.