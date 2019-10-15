Cape Town - Eyewitness News journalist Barry Bateman has issued a formal apology for insulting Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.
Previously, Bateman's employers Eyewitness News apologised to Malema after Bateman allegedly called him a "p**s" at an impromptu press briefing outside the Hawks offices.
Bateman was caught on camera using derogatory words while in conversation with another reporter. The video was widely shared on social media.
"l, Barry Bateman, unreservedly apologise to all South African's (sic); all Women; Mr Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF; my employer, Eyewitness News, a part of the Primedia Group; and everyone else that I offended during my derogatory, insulting and obscene outburst on the 10th of September 2019," the statement said.
"As a Senior Journalist and a citizen or South Africa, I have a duty uphold the highest ethical standards and professional conduct, whatever the circumstances or differences I may have with other newsmakers.