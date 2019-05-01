Picture: nickfrom/Pixabay

Pretoria - Minister of Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, has condemned the killing of Sihle Sigwili, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. The 22-year-old was a clinic associate student at Rietvlei Hospital in Umzimkhulu.

She was fatally stabbed inside the staff residence on Freedom Day on April 27.

Its believed the perpetrator gained access to the hospital grounds by posing as a patient seeking treatment. He then took a detour towards Sigwili’s apartment, where an argument reportedly ensued.

He was chased away by Sigwi's colleagues but returned a short while later to continue with the argument until he stabbed the deceased repeatedly.

“While violence against women is an institutionalised societal issue, it remains an open secret. Families and communities rather protect the perpetrators of violence against women, than condemn these acts and report all incidents to the police for investigation," said Dlamini

The minister said Sigwili’s untimely death is just one of thousands of cases of intimate partner violence reported every year.

The department encouraged women to recognise the signs of being in an unhealthy relationship and to make the decision to leave before it is too late.

“Violence against women in all its forms continues unabated. The killing of Sigwili has robbed society of a young medical graduate who would have made a great contribution to her community, and patients. There is no way to explain this killing other than to blame a patriarchal society that is willing to take the life of a women to prove dominance over another gender,” Dlamini added.

