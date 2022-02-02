Ex-Eskom executive France Hlakudi’s R30m tax fraud trial set to continue in May

Pretoria – The trial of former Eskom senior manager France Hlakudi’s tax matter was postponed to May 25 by the Pretoria Regional Court on Wednesday. On the first day of the trial on Tuesday, Hlakudi discharged the services of his attorney. Since the matter was placed on the court roll, Hlakudi has axed several attorneys.

During his last appearance in October 2021, Magistrate Adriaan Bekker warned him to ensure that he has a lawyer to represent him when the trial commences. After firing the last legal representative on Tuesday, Hlakudi stated that he would be representing himself. Hlakudi faces tax fraud charges to the value of R30 million related to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies: Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (Pty)Ltd, and Bon Services Telcom cc.

If found guilty, according to the Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997, a minimum sentence of 15 years is applicable for a first-time offender. Hlakudi is among four accused facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification in connection with the Eskom Kusile R745m case. Eskom group executive for the group capital division Abram Masango, Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction chief executive Antonio Trindade are accused of committing these offences between 2014 and 2017.