Ex-offender arrested at OR Tambo with drugs worth R4 million

Pretoria - A 52-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs worth approximately R4 million at OR Tambo International Airport, police said on Wednesday. According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the Hawks received information about a former drug mule who was travelling to India through Dubai with an Emirates flight.

“Police positively identified and linked the ex-offender to a similar incident that occurred in March 2020 at the same premises,” Mulamu said. Mulamu said police established that the ex-offender was found guilty on a count of fraud and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment which was later suspended on conditions that he is not found guilty of the same offence. During the search, police recovered 5.4 kilograms of suspected heroin inside a secret compartment in his luggage which was concealed with black plastic bags.