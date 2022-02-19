Ex-SSA finance clerk who stole R170 000 admits to theft

Kgaogelo Bopape, aged 53, was working n the domestic currency division when she stole R170 000 from the government. Her duties involved making funds available to members of the SSA for their operations.

PRETORIA – A former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk was convicted of theft by the Pretoria Special Commercial Crimes Court.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, in April 2020, Bopape withdrew R500 000 under the false pretence that she would make the funds available to members of the SSA operations.

“She then kept the funds in a lockable safe in her office and later took R170 000 and used it for her benefit,” Mahanjana said in a statement.

Bopape’s theft was discovered after an audit was performed and it was discovered that R500 000 missing from the safe. “After internal investigations were done, an opened packet containing R330 000 was found inside Bopape office, and upon interrogation, she eventually admitted to stealing R170 000.”