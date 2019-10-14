The denial of bail to #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court is deeply shocking, F4SD said in a statement. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

Port Elizabeth - The denial of bail to #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe, and also of an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence, at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday is deeply shocking, said Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) in a statement. While the magistrate acknowledged that Cekeshe was indeed tricked into a plea; that there were discrepancies in the charge sheet, and that the applicant did not have a fair trial as the previous counsel was incompetent, Cekeshe remained behind bars.

F4SD said it was committed to peaceful protest action to demonstrate against the unfairness of Cekeshe's situation and pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa for his immediate parole followed by a presidential pardon.

"We have watched rapists and murderers walking away from the claws of justice on R1 000 bail and back into the community to continue with their atrocious acts – some of their cases are dismissed on what’s called a 'technicality'.

"Cekeshe has already served time albeit the trial did not follow proper legal procedures hence we strongly believe he is eligible for parole," the party said in a statement.