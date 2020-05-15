Fake SANDF soldier sentenced to five years in jail

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a man who impersonated a soldier was sentenced to five years' imprisonment on Thursday in Pretoria.

Irvin Thapelo Mokgosi was charged with falsely representing himself as an SANDF member and found to be in possession of the SANDF uniform with the distinguished crests and marks, which is a punishable offence.

According to SANDF spokesperson Colonel Ronald Maseko, Mokgosi was arrested on May 17 last year.

“The military police arrested Mr Irvin Thapelo Mokgosi during the clearing-in procedure of 21 South African Infantry Battalion soldiers at Tshwane Regiment in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Friday, 17 May, 2019, for contravening Section 104 (5.) (9.) of the Defence Act 42 of 2000 read with Section 1 of the same act,” Maseko said.

Mokgosi was absent from court. His lawyer pleaded guilty to all charges on his behalf and entered into a plea bargain with the state prosecutor.