False hijacking case lands Joburg man in jail

PRETORIA, September 31 (ANA) – A 31-year-old man was arrested in Johannesburg after he opened a false case of car hijacking, Johannesburg central spokesperson of the South African Police Service Captain Xoli Mbele said on Monday.

“Detectives arrested a 31-year-old male for perjury at Meadowlands on the 18th of September 2020. It is alleged that the suspect opened a false car hijacking (case) at Johannesburg Central police station on the 15th of June 2020,” said Mbele.

He said the Johannesburg man claimed that he was stopped by police officers driving a white Volkswagen Golf 7 with blue lights on, while he was driving his green Volkswagen Jetta at the corner of Main Reef Road and Marshall Street.

“He also elaborated further that the police were joined by another police (officers) driving a white Quantum. They told him that his car registration does not correspond with a colour of (the) car. They handcuffed and put him inside the Quantum. They drove off with him and he was dropped off at Bram Fischer (Drive). He fabricated his whole story,” said Mbele.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was sold by his mother to bail him in custody on the 4th of May 2020. His mother sold the car for R24,000 to a 32-year-old male residing in Mofolo. Investigation is under way and (the) suspect is appearing today, the 21st of September 2020 in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.”