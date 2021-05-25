Families of the Putco fire victims to get R30k each to help towards burial

Johannesburg - Families of the six people who died when a Putco bus burst into flames last week will receive R30 000 each from the company to help towards funeral costs.

The bus company also said it would also assist the families of both the deceased and those who were injured during the fatal crash to claim from the Road Accident Fund.

Two buses per family will also be made available for the funeral.

The bus, carrying 63 passengers, was travelling from Marabastad to Tweefontein in Mpumalanga when it caught alight on Friday.

The terrified passengers stampeded to get out of the burning bus.

Putco spokesperson Matlakala Motloung said the latest information on the incident was that six people lost their lives while four were in hospital.

She said they would like to reassure commuters that their buses have scheduled maintenance programmes and valid certificates of roadworthiness to ensure the safety of its vehicles and passengers.

Put has appointed an independent forensic expert to probe the cause of the incident, she added.

“We are fully co-operating with all the authorities, including the police, to understand the cause of the incident.

“Once the independent forensic Investigation has been completed, Putco will make the report available to the authorities. The report should be available within the next few days as Putco has emphasised the urgency of the matter.

“We urge everyone to allow the investigations to be completed before making assertions as to the cause of this very unfortunate incident

“The management of Putco extends its deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate and tragic incident, and a wishes a speedy recovery to those who incurred injuries during the incident.”

Motloung said they would also provide the necessary support to the families.

That, she said, includes trauma counselling for the immediate families of the deceased, as well as the passengers involved in the incident.

IOL