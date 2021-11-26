Family and friends hold prayer service for Len Cloete wounded in Muldersdrift police shooting

DURBAN – Family and friends gathered at the Collage Gemeenskapskerk Community Church soccer field in Pretoria to pray for Len Cloete, the man wounded in a shooting at a Muldersdrift lodge earlier this month. Cloete remains in hospital.

The 54 year old was shot in the head following an altercation with police at the Misty Hills Lodge. In a video that has been shared thousands of times on social media platforms, Cloete is seen shouting at police officers. It is alleged that SAPS were called in after a verbal altercation between Cloete and the lodge’s management.

The clip shows Cloete retrieving and cocking his own firearm before he disarms a female police officer. Seconds later, she is shot by another officer. The matter is being investigated by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Ipid spokesperson, Grace Langa, has yet to respond to IOL on how far the investigation is at this stage.

Meanwhile, Cloete's wife Chantal, has shared an emotional post on Facebook. “As I write this, I'm sitting at your bedside in hospital, holding your hand with rivers of tears running down my face and I’m wondering how it came to be that we’re here in this living hell? “I kiss every part of your body hoping you would open your eyes and tell me ‘I love you!’

“Each time I look at you my heart, I break some more. Your eyes are etched with pain, you look so weak and exhausted. But I can still see that you are fighting. And I know God is in control and he will bring you back to me and your kids,” she said.