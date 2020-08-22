Family sue SANDF for R10m over Collins Khosa’s lockdown death

Cape Town – The family of lockdown murder victim Collins Khosa have sued the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) for R10 million. This comes after Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told Parliament on Wednesday the ombudsman found that the four soldiers’ conduct was improper, irregular and in contravention of the code of conduct, operational order and rules of engagement. The four soldiers have been put on leave with full pay, pending the finalisation of the criminal investigation. Khosa was allegedly assaulted by the SANDF members on Good Friday. With his hands behind his back, according to court papers, the soldiers allegedly kicked and punched Khosa. He was also choked, slammed against a wall and the butt of a machine gun was used to hit him. Khosa died soon after of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Family lawyer Wikus Steyl confirmed to News24 on Friday that the family, who are suffering financially and emotionally, was taking legal action following a report implicating four SANDF soldiers.

“I can confirm that we are suing for R10 million. Our summons has been finalised and we are waiting for it to be issued,” said Steyl.

Steyl applauded the investigation led by the SANDF’s military ombudsman, saying it was open and factual.

He also said a criminal case, separately investigated by the police watchdog Ipid, was still ongoing.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the ombudsman has recommended that appropriate action be taken against the commander of the platoon and those who were with him at the time.

