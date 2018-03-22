Johannesburg - A Johannesburg taxi owner was allegedly murdered with his 14-year-old son outside their home in Berea on Friday.

According to Hillbrow police spokesperson Sergeant Mduduzi Zondo, the incident took place at around 12:45pm, while the two were sitting in the father’s vehicle outside their home on corner Soper and Tudhope roads.

It is then alleged that the taxi owner was approached by three unknown suspects and was then shot, together with his son, several times by one suspect before all three fled the scene.

Father and son both died on the scene.

“The family is traumatised by the incident. It is not clear at this stage whether there was a getaway vehicle with the three suspects. The incident is believed to be related to taxi violence as the deceased was a taxi owner,” said Zondo.

At this stage no arrests have been made but a case of double murder is being investigated.

@LesegoMakgatho

Sunday Independent