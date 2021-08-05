Farmworker in critical condition after buffalo attacks him

A 29-year-old farmworker is in a critical condition after being attacked by a buffalo in the west of Johannesburg. The incident happened at a game farm in Hekpoort, Magaliesburg in the West Rand on Monday.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said reports indicate that the farmworker was walking along a boundary fence at the time of the attack. “He worked on the game farm and was walking next to a perimeter fence in the thick bush when he came face to face with the buffalo. He tried to back away but unfortunately the buffalo attacked him before he could do anything. “He was found in a critical condition by a co-worker who had been on the same path, Herbst said.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Herbst said, they found that the man had sustained very serious crush injuries to his entire body. “He sustained what we call ’poly-traumatic injuries’. He suffered head, spinal, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries. “He was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and once stabilised, was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to a specialist hospital for the care he required.”

The specific buffalo that attacked the man is not known. “Being a game farm, there were too many buffaloes so the exact one could not be identified,” Herbst said. IOL reached out to the police on the matter but Gauteng Police’s Colonel Kay Makhubele said he did not know of the incident. In 2012, a Pretoria doctor died in front of his son after a buffalo attacked him on his Free State game farm.

Willie Cronje, 44, who had a medical practice in Queenswood, Pretoria, was also a game farmer near Boshoff in the Free State. Cronje and his son, Willem, were on the farm when the tragedy occurred. A veterinarian and Cronje were busy sedating two buffaloes to do blood tests before the animals were to be sold.