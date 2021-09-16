Father who decapitated three-year-old daughter sentenced to 25 years

Johannesburg - A Vosloorus father who decapitated his 3three-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by the South Gauteng High Court.

Siphesihle’s grandmother had asked Hlatswayo to take the toddler to pre-school, but instead, he decapitated the child.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Hlatshwayo threw Siphesihle's head into a stream and dumped the body near a tree branch.

A missing persons case was opened with the police and the little girl’s body was found five days later.