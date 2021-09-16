Father who decapitated three-year-old daughter sentenced to 25 years
Johannesburg - A Vosloorus father who decapitated his 3three-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by the South Gauteng High Court.
Musi Hlatshwayo, 24, killed his daughter, Siphesihle Ndlovu, 3, in January 2017.
Siphesihle’s grandmother had asked Hlatswayo to take the toddler to pre-school, but instead, he decapitated the child.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Hlatshwayo threw Siphesihle's head into a stream and dumped the body near a tree branch.
A missing persons case was opened with the police and the little girl’s body was found five days later.
“The search was launched, and the body was recovered after five days in an open veld. The police traced and arrested the father,” said Masondo.
He said the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela had welcomed the sentence.
"We congratulate the detectives for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to the successful conviction of the accused.
“The fight against crime committed against women and children remains on top of the Gauteng Police's list of priorities.
“We are pleased with this successful conviction and believe it will send a strong message to those who abuse children", said Mawela.
