Johannesburg - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the United National Transport Union (UNTU) on Wednesday said they planned to shut down commuter train services across the country. Fedusa said the shutdown would take place in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria on Friday in a national day of protest action against extremely poor and dangerous Metrorail passenger train services.

The union said these factors violated health and safety provisions, perpetually late trains and the deliberate acts of arson, as well as the high rate of accidents traumatised employees and their families.

Fedusa said the rail service was also burdened with disciplinary action as a result of poor services that leave commuters helpless and frustrated daily.

