Johannesburg - The bail application of Kanya Cekeshe, who is the only #FeesMustFall activist still in custody, was denied on Monday.
The matter was heard at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. An application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence was also dismissed.
Magistrate Thenis Carstens said there was no merit to the argument put forward by Cekeshe and his defence and that it was not in the interests of justice to grant him bail.
Speaking after proceedings, Cekeshe's uncle, Mnikelo Madala, said: “It is safe to say that we have taken a body blow but we will fight on. I would like to thank you guys for all your support and we will continue for everyone who feels wronged by the law.”
Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) president Mandla Shikhwambana said the party would not take the decision lying down.