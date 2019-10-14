#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe's bail bid denied









The bail application of Kanya Cekeshe, who is the only #FeesMustFall activist still in custody, was denied on Monday. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - The bail application of Kanya Cekeshe, who is the only #FeesMustFall activist still in custody, was denied on Monday. The matter was heard at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. An application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence was also dismissed. Magistrate Thenis Carstens said there was no merit to the argument put forward by Cekeshe and his defence and that it was not in the interests of justice to grant him bail. Speaking after proceedings, Cekeshe's uncle, Mnikelo Madala, said: “It is safe to say that we have taken a body blow but we will fight on. I would like to thank you guys for all your support and we will continue for everyone who feels wronged by the law.” Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) president Mandla Shikhwambana said the party would not take the decision lying down.

“The government of South Africa does not care about young people of this country. We have tried all procedures, given all the time they need but they have showed us the middle finger.

“They are saying we must go to the streets and the streets is what we are going to give them. We are not called fighters for nothing. We are going to show them what we are capable of.”

Previously, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the court that Cekeshe's legal representation at the time did not represent him well, as he was instructed to plead guilty.

He further pointed out that the prosecution failed to produce any video evidence, and that the still images being used as evidence against his client provided no conclusive proof of any wrongdoing.

The EFF have said they are willing to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court in order to have Cekeshe freed.

Cekeshe has been held at the Leeuwkop Prison in Sunninghill since 2017 on an eight-year sentence for malicious damage to property, a charge he pleaded guilty to at the height of the protests.

African News Agency (ANA)