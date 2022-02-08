Fellow driver alerting you about a flat tyre around Joburg CBD? You could be robbed, SAPS warns

Pretoria – Police in the Joburg CBD have raised the alarm over the high rate of theft of valuables from motor vehicles in and around the city centre. Captain Xoli Mbele, spokesperson for the SAPS in Joburg central said the thieves’ modus operandi included lying to drivers that they are driving a car with a flat tyre.

“Johannesburg central SAPS would like to sensitise motorists not to become victims of theft out of motor vehicles. We are investigating several cases of theft out of motor vehicles in our policing precinct. “Suspects modus operandi (is that) they will tell a driver that he/she has a flat tyre. Once you jump out of your vehicle to inspect, they take your valuables on display inside your car,” said Mbele. The SAPS has shared the following safety tips for motorists:

- When you park your vehicle, ensure that your doors are locked by checking them with your hands - Use your central lock while standing close to your vehicle - When driving around the Joburg CBD, ensure that your windows are slightly opened or fully closed

- Always be on alert when approaching intersections and the red robots; most of the suspects are roaming around those places - Your doors must be locked at all times - Ensure that your valuables, like handbags, wallets, laptops, iPads are placed in the boot of your car