Female cop succumbs to injuries after being shot in the head at a shop in Tembisa

Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Friday expected to visit the family of a female police officer who was shot and killed in Tembisa on Thursday. Sergeants Mogale and Petje were inside a shop when they were attacked.

Mogale was shot in the head and later succumbed to her injures. Petje escaped unharmed but both the officers’ guns were stolen by the gunmen who then fled. Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Mogale’s death was a devastating blow considering when it happened. “As Women’s month comes to a close, the South African Police Service has suffered yet another devastating blow, this time with the attack and robbery of two armed female members, one of whom was fatally wounded in Ekurhuleni,”

“Police Minister [Cele] will on Friday 27 August 2021, visit the family of Sergeant Mogale who was gunned down on Thursday 26 August 2021, when she and her partner Sergeant Petje were attacked and disarmed by unknown suspects while inside a retail store in Tembisa; Ekurhuleni.” Earlier this week, the Hawks arrested a 24-year-old suspect for the murder of Constable Portia Mhlanga, who was stationed at the uMlazi police station in KwaZulu-Natal. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mhlanga was allegedly shot and killed by Ntando Mkhize while she was off-duty at E section in uMlazi, on May 7, 2021.

On Wednesday, a suspect appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for his alleged involvement in a hijacking incident in which an off-duty police officer, Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela, was stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries. Mbucela, 40, stationed at Wynberg Vispol, was stabbed during an apparent robbery in Gugulethu on August 12. Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said Mbucela was admitted to hospital where he died on August 14.

The South African Police Service annually holds a commemoration on September 1 to honour its members who lost their lives while performing their duties. On a national scale, quarterly crime statistics released by Cele revealed that within three months this year, 5 760 people were murdered in South Africa. The statistics covered a three-months period from April to June this year.

In the three months of reporting, Cele said a 66,2 % increase in murder was recorded. Cele explained that the never-seen-before double digit increase was as a result of comparing it to the same period last year which recorded abnormal figures as the country was under hard lockdown level 5 where most people were forced to stay indoors. Compared to the previous normal period of the 2019/2020 financial year, the murder rate would have increased by 6.7%, he reported.