File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Friday announced that after 21 years, SABC 3’s Isidingo would air its final episode on March 12, 2020. “The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which includes poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment," SABC acting group executive: television, David Makubyane said.

"The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable.”

SABC said that in line with the channel’s future strategic direction, Isidingo was one of the programmes that would not be recommissioned for the new fiscal from April 2020.

"SABC 3, through its strategic plans will continue to commission and intensify its investment in local productions and content which will allow creatives to come up with new, gripping and commercially viable content for the channel," the public broadcaster said.