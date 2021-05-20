Financial manager arrested for allegedly defrauding employer of R17m

Johannesburg - A Joburg woman has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly defrauding her company of R17 million over eight years.

On Tuesday, the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested Dhayanethi Moodley, 53, after she handed herself in.

The alleged corruption happened between 2012 and 2020 when Moodley was the financial manager of a Bryanston food and beverages packaging machinery company.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said allegations against Moodley were that she created fraudulent invoices for payments on services not requested by her company.

“Apparently the companies names she allegedly used were the ones her employer always used for services hence it was easy for her to transfer money. The bank is the one that noticed that there were companies with different bank accounts that's when they notified the company.

“She appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday and was granted a R20 000 bail. The case was postponed to Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 for docket disclosure,” Mulamu said.

In March, the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced 67-year-old accountant Petrus Serdyn Louw to 12 years’ imprisonment for fraud amounting to R60.6m.

Louw was convicted on 49 counts of fraud, forgery and uttering, and money laundering. Some of his victims were elderly and had lost all their life savings.

Louw was the director of Louw & Cronje Inc, chartered accountants and auditors trading from Voortrekker Road, Porterville.

He practised as an accountant and financial adviser for several investors and entities who had been investing and entrusting him with their funds. Louw had advised them to invest in property developments or in companies like Tomlo Commodities (Pty) Ltd, Staybond EC, Pholaco (Pty) Ltd and Umoya Energy.

He forwarded the investors various bank accounts in which to deposit their investments. Investors and entities invested R60.6m to be held in trust on behalf of and to their benefit .

He told them the funds would be invested in bulk for better returns.

Louw then forged another bank account into which he transferred the deposited money. He forged bank statements from the fictitious bank account, provided investors and entities with false bank statements purporting to be held by Louw Redelinghuys & Co.

