Find Simphiwe: Gauteng woman safe after posting about hijacking ordeal from car boot

Johannesburg - A Gauteng woman has been found after she frantically posted on social media about her hijacking ordeal from the boot of her.

Simphiwe Manzini Mntimande took to Facebook on Wednesday night, alerting people about her hijacking ordeal.

She posted: “I just been hijacked. I’m in the boot of my car. They took my other phone thinking I have one. I’ll update you till I’m no more… (sic),” she posted, tagging her location as Mohlakeng, a township in Randfontein, West Rand.

The posts went viral on social media with calls for #FindSimphiwe reverberating on the platform. Media personalities such as sports broadcaster Robert Marawa also tweeted about the woman’s ordeal.

There’s lady that is currently kidnapped and crying out for help on Facebook. She’s in the boot of her car. Her location is currently in Alberton. Her car registration is FL 40 XL GP. Her name is Simphiwe Mtimande. She drives a grey silver corolla. Retweet pls — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) May 19, 2021

Early on Thursday morning, the woman posted a video in which she said she was safe.

In another post, the woman posted about her frightening experience.

“The car has stopped they fighting in on who is going to have sex with me… (sic),” she posted.

About seven minutes earlier, the woman had posted her car registration numbers: “XXXXXX-GP my number plate… if I die,” she said.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday morning, the woman said she was safe and just wanted to sleep after the ordeal.

“Hello South Africa, I won’t be long. I am Simphiwe Manzini, I just wanted to let you all know that I am safe. Physically I am okay, but emotionally I am not okay, I just want to let you know that I am safe and I can’t say where I am right now, but I am okay.

“Thank you for your prayers and everything you did to try and find where I am, thank you very much,” she said.

She said she had a few scratches and also blasted the police, without sharing details.

“SAPS is nonsense. I could have lost my life today,” she said on social media.

Her ordeal has received thousands of comments, shares and tweets in the space of a few hours.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said details about the incidents were still sketchy as the victim was still busy opening a case at one of the police stations in Soweto. He said the victim arrived at the police station in her car and police would release further details later.

