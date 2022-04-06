Finding hacks to improve water quality in SA

Johannesburg - The Empire Partner Foundation (EPF) and the Water Institute of Southern Africa hosted a two-day hackathon with budding developers seeking actionable solutions to improve water quality. The hackathon, held as part of commemorating Water Month, was organised to draw attention to the water quality issues in South African communities and to find actionable and financially valid tech solutions to mitigate the problem.

This comes as the South African government is grappled with a myriad of water challenges as climate change worsens. It is believed that groundwater will become more critical as an alternative water source in the country. At the hackathon, competing teams were provided with a problem statement in terms of scope and tools for working.

Experts from environmental protection, business, information technology, and bodies such as the South African Water Chamber, worked with the teams to find scalable solutions using technology to impact social change. One of the teams, Hydro-Dynamics, provided a solution known as Hydro-Alert, which is an application that assesses water quality and manages water consumption per household. Hydro-Dynamic team leader Busiswa Mwelase said the Hydro-Alert detects burst pipes and sends a detailed report with location and photo evidence to the local municipality.

It also provides a marketplace for repairs and allows accredited small businesses to be utilised for their service. She explained the team’s plan for their innovation: “Our plan for the future is to start a business that will be able to improve app footprint. “We want to establish a better environment through technology. Our aim is to continuously create technological solutions in our country for a better standard of living,” she said.

Mwelase said there was still room for improvement in and amongst the team, and said teamwork was key to achieving the gong of being the winning hacks. “Commitment and dedication from team members is a good sign of victory. Our journey indicates that failure is part of learning, look where we are now,” she said. EPF chairperson Pule Mokoena said the non-profit has been working with young developers seeking scalable solutions through technology to impact social change and increase sustainability.