Fire destroys vehicles at Booysens scrapyard and no injuries reported

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department successfully contained a significant fire at a scrapyard in Booysens on Sunday. The fire started around 3pm and involved several burning vehicles.

The City’s Emergency Services Call Centre (ECC) received the alert and immediately dispatched a grass fire unit and a rapid intervention unit from the Philip Nel Park Fire Station. Support came from Atteridgeville, Bosman, Innesdale, Heuweloord, and Centurion Fire Stations, which sent in two fire trucks, a water tanker, a ladder, and a district commander's unit. Upon arrival, firefighters faced a rapidly spreading fire involving multiple vehicles within the scrapyard. Quick action by the crews prevented the flames from reaching a nearby factory, effectively containing the situation.

Firefighters from multiple stations work tirelessly to contain the blaze at a Booysens scrapyard, preventing further damage and ensuring no injuries were reported. Picture: Supplied / City of Tshwane Emergency Service Thanks to the quick efforts of the firefighters, the flames were contained by 4.34pm, preventing major damage and, most importantly, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In the wake of the incident, the City of Tshwane has issued a reminder to residents about fire safety, especially during the winter months. Key precautions include reporting any fire threats to structures or vegetation by calling 107 toll-free, avoiding indoor burning of charcoal due to carbon monoxide risks, and adhering to restrictions on controlled burning.