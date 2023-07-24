Firefighters work overnight to douse inferno at Ekurhuleni paper recycling company

No casualties were reported on Sunday evening when a paper recycling company in Alberton, in the City of Ekurhuleni, was engulfed in flames. William Ntladi, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency management services, said a total of eight fire stations, 40 firefighters, and 10 fire engines responded "swiftly" to the scene on Sunday.

"On arrival, massive structures were well alight and flames were spreading across to other workshops. A defensive fire suppression was initiated to protect unburned materials and buildings," Ntladi reported. The fire is thought to have originated from burning grass outside the premises, which spread under the perimeter fence into the company's property. By Sunday evening, two trucks and a forklift had been consumed by the flames.

Ntladi confirmed that no casualties were reported among the company's personnel or the firefighting teams. He added that the fire had been contained, but operations to fully extinguish the blaze were expected to continue into the early hours of Monday morning. Earlier on Friday, a worker was injured when a cylinder exploded at an industrial park in Kempton Park. Ntladi stated that a 48-kilogram ammonia cylinder exploded at Zero Appliances in Chloorkop, injuring a worker's left leg.

The worker was transported to the hospital. Given the rising number of gas explosions in Johannesburg, Ntladi said that the Ekurhuleni EMS is on high alert and inspecting all areas and companies that handle gas. This caution follows a fatal underground gas explosion on Wednesday evening along Lilian Ngoyi, formerly Bree Street, in the Joburg CBD, which claimed one life and injured at least 48 others.