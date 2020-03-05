First coronavirus case confirmed in South Africa





According to the Health ministry, the couple, who are from KwaZulu-Natal, returned home on March 1 and the husband consulted a doctor on March 3 after presenting flu-like symptoms, including headache, fever and a cough. He tested positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating since then, the ministry said. The doctor has also been in isolation since March 3.





The ministry said that the Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) was tracing anyone who had come into contact with the doctor and the patient and that a tracer team was deployed to the province. An epidemiologist and NCID clinicians are included in the group.

Cape Town - The Health Department has confirmed that the first person to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in South Africa is a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy with his wife. The identity of the couple, who have two children, has not been made public.