Cape Town – The first Lotto jackpot winner in 2020 has yet to come forward to claim the more than R13 million prize.
The winning ticket for the Wednesday, January 8 draw was purchased at the Super Spar at Atlas Mall in Boksburg, Gauteng.
The national lottery operator, Ithuba, has encouraged all players who recently visited the Atlas Mall to check their tickets to see if they have won a staggering R13 835 362.40.
The winner spent R20 on the winning ticket, using a quick-pick selection method. The winning numbers were 14, 19, 21, 43, 45 and 50, and the bonus ball was 37.
“We hope that the winner will make contact with us soon. We encourage all players, especially players from the east of Johannesburg who recently visited the Atlas Mall, to check their tickets.