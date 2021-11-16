Five accused of running multi-million Rand gold smuggling racket released on bail

Durban - Five people and three companies have appeared in court on charges relating to a multi-million Rand gold smuggling racket. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjonondwane, said they made their first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

She said Gregory Kevin Fourie, Daniel Kalmon Dabush, Michelle Fourie, Clifford Craig Fourie, Andrew Mbongeni Sithole, together with Hybrid Diamonds and Gold Pty (Ltd), Cham Bridging Pty (Ltd) and Michelle’s Second Chances are facing around 1409 charges ranging from theft and the illegal dealing and possession in unwrought gold, as well as money laundering of over R1 billion. According to the NPA, the value of the illegal gold transactions is valued at R275 million. “The state alleges that these illegal transactions took place over the period March 2018 to November 2019 at a warehouse in the East Rand. Illegal unwrought gold was delivered to Gregory Fourie at the warehouse. The companies played an integral part in the money laundering that followed,” Mjonondwane said.