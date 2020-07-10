Five dead in early morning crash on R512 in North West

Johannesburg - Five occupants of a Toyota Tazz died when the vehicle collided with a Ford Ranger in Renosterspruit, North West, on Friday morning. The two vehicles were travelling on the R512 early on Friday morning when the crash occurred.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but a spokesperson for the North West police, Colonel Amanda Funani, said the information they received was that the two vehicles collided and all the occupants of the Tazz died at the scene, while the driver of the Ranger was rushed to the hospital.

She said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide

ER24's Russel Meiring said their paramedics arrived at the scene just after 7 am to find both vehicles in the middle of the road. The vehicles, he said, were badly damaged.

On closer inspection, paramedics found that the five occupants of the light motor vehicle had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Once it was established that nothing further could be done for them, they were declared dead.