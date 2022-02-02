Five die in horror crash in Gauteng

Cape Town - Five people have died, and two others have been left injured in a horror crash in Gauteng. According to ER24’s spokesperson Russel Meiring, the collision between two light mother vehicles occurred along the N12 in Fochville on Tuesday evening.

He said ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 8.20pm to find the provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) already active on the scene. He said one of the vehicles was found parked in the road while the other had come to a stop in the veld approximately 100 metres away from the scene. “On closer inspection, medics found that four men, two trapped in each vehicle, had sustained fatal injuries.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. “A woman in her 20s was found in a critical condition, while two other men, believed to be the drivers of the vehicles, had sustained moderate injuries,” Meiring said. He said paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured woman with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Unfortunately, after her arrival at the hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries. Meiring said details surrounding the crash are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. In a separate incident on the same day, Meiring said paramedics reacted to another accident scene off School Street in Polokwane, Limpopo, where a man was killed after a bakkie rolled over.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene after 10pm to find the vehicle in an upright position on the right side of the road against a palisade fence. The driver of the vehicle was found laying motionless behind the wheel. “On closer inspection, medics found that part of the palisade fence had entered the vehicle and struck the man in the chest.